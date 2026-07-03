Pesticides Import via Novorossiysk, January-June 2026

Samples from 16.5 thousand tons of pesticides and agrichemicals were tested by the Novorossiysk branch of the Federal Centre for Agricultural Products Safety and Quality Assurance during the first 6 months of 2026.

Since the start of 2026 till June 26, 13.68 thousand tons of pesticides was imported via Novorossiysk, a record-breaking result, the Novorossiysk branch of the Federal Centre for Agricultural Products Safety and Quality Assurance has reported.

Last year, the import of pesticides via Novorossiysk started in October only.

This year, 87.6% of the total, or 11.98 thousand tons was imported from China. India rates the second with 1.63 thousand tons and the United Arab Emirates the third with 65.12 tons.

Agrichemicals import exceeded 2.85 thousand, up 585.95 ton more than during the first half of 2025, when slightly more than 2.26 thousand tons was imported.

China doubled agrochemicals exports and now rates the first with 1.28 thousand tons, which makes 45.1% of the total.

Turkey, which was the leaders in 2025, now rates the second with 892.57 tons, and Israel and Jordan maintained their market shares.

Photo: courtesy of Novorossiysk branch of the Federal Centre for Agricultural Products Safety and Quality Assurance