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Прямой жд сервис Китай – Средняя Азия
03.07.2026

FESCO Starts FESCO Caravan Shuttle

    • FESCO Transport Group has announced the launch of FESCO Caravan Shuttle, a new direct rail container service from China to Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan via the land border crossing checkpoints Dostyk and Altynkol/

    The first shipment consisting of consumer goods was sent from Xian in China to the rail station of Chukursay in Tashkent, Uzbekistan. The transit time made 14 days.

    The new service is aimed for a wide variety of containerized cargo including consumer goods, industrial products, equipment, componentry and spare parts, etc.

    “The launch of FESCO Caravan Shuttle is part of the Group’s business development strategy in Central Asia. Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan are among the fastest growing logistics markets today. FESCO already has offices in these countries and a wide network of representatives in China, which allows to offer customers comprehensive and predictable logistics solutions from China’s major industrial and economic centers. In future, we plan to expand our geographic coverage and service network in the region”, FESCO Integrated Transport MD Aleksey Kravchenko said.

    Photo: courtesy of FESCO

     


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