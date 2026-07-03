Admiralty Shipyard Launches Supertrawler

Admiralty Shipyard in St. Petersburg has launched the supertrawler “Kapitan Ipatov”, the yard’s parent company United Shipbuilding Corporation announced. The vessel is the seventh in a series under construction for Russian Fishing Company.

The ST-192 Project large freezer fishing trawlers are designed for pollock and herring trawling, onboard processing and storing in the Bering Sea and the Sea of Okhotsk. Each of the vessels is capable of catching more than 60 thousand tons of pollock annually.

The new generation of trawlers is characterized by significantly increased production capacity, maximum safety, high environmental performance, and comfortable working and living conditions for the crew.

The first four ST-192 trawlers built for Russian Fishing Co at Admiralty Shipyard are successfully operating in the Russian Far East. The first vessel “Kapitan Yunak” is undergoing fishing trials and is to start operations soon.

The “Kapitan Ipatov” is to be fitted out and complete sea trials before commencing operations in the Bering Sea and the Sea of Okhotsk.

The eighth trawler “Alexandr Buzakov” is currently under construction at Admiralty Shipyard.

Vessel particulars:

LOA: 108.2 m,

beam: 21 m,

cargo holds capacity: 5,620 cubic meters,

bunker fuel endurance: 45 days,

crew: up to 155 people including fish processing plant personnel,

speed: 16 knots,

class: (RMRS) KM * I A Super (hull) ICE 3 (power) AUT 1 REF BWM (T) Fishing Vessel.

Photo: courtesy of United Shipbuilding Corporation