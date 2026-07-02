Wheat Export via Krasnodar Region’s Sea Ports, 6 Months 2026

14.4 mn tons of wheat was exported via the Krasnodar region sea ports during the first 6 months of 2026, according to the Novorossiysk branch of the Federal Centre for Agricultural Products Safety and Quality Assurance. This is 65% above the result for the same period of 2025.

Wheat accounts for 80.5% of the entire agriproducts export controlled by the Federal Centre for Agricultural Products Safety and Quality Assurance before loading at the Krasnodar region sea ports (Novorossiysk, Kavkaz, Taman, Yeisk, Tuapse and Temryuk).

Wheat export peaked in March this year, when almost 3.7 mn tons of wheat was shipped from the Krasnodar region sea ports, up 3 times year-on-year. In May, significant growth was also observed, with export amounting to 2.5 mn tons compared to 1.6 mn tons in May 2025.

Egypt remains the major importer with 4.5 mn tons, or 31% of the entire export from Krasnodar region sea ports shipped to that country in January-June 2026.

Sudan rates the second with 1.24 mn tons, up more than twice compared to 539 thousand tons in 2025, and Turkey is the third with more than 1.22 mn tons.

A strong growing trend in East Africa-designated export of wheat is observed with Kenya, which last year was not in the Top 15 importers, rising to the Top 5 importing more than 1 mn tons of wheat.

Saudi Arabia imported 1.07 mn tons, and Israel 754 thousand tons. The United Arab Emirates purchased 552 thousand tons, Libya 320 thousand tons, Yemen 306 thousand tons. Also 271 thousand tons was shipped to Sri Lanka and 211 thousand tons to Mozambique.

Wheat was exported via the Krasnodar region ports to 41 country. For the first time shipments were loaded for Thailand and Madagascar.

Photo: courtesy of Novorossiysk branch of the Federal Centre for Agricultural Products Safety and Quality Assurance