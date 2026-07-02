SeaNews Information&Consulting
Buy Subscription
Рус
Buy Subscription
Enter
Открытие навигации в Певеке
02.07.2026

Wheat Export via Krasnodar Region’s Sea Ports, 6 Months 2026

    • 14.4 mn tons of wheat was exported via the Krasnodar region sea ports during the first 6 months of 2026, according to the Novorossiysk branch of the Federal Centre for Agricultural Products Safety and Quality Assurance. This is 65% above the result for the same period of 2025.

    Wheat accounts for 80.5% of the entire agriproducts export controlled by the Federal Centre for Agricultural Products Safety and Quality Assurance before loading at the Krasnodar region sea ports (Novorossiysk, Kavkaz, Taman, Yeisk, Tuapse and Temryuk).

    Wheat export peaked in March this year, when almost 3.7 mn tons of wheat was shipped from the Krasnodar region sea ports, up 3 times year-on-year. In May, significant growth was also observed, with export amounting to 2.5 mn tons compared to 1.6 mn tons in May 2025.

    Egypt remains the major importer with 4.5 mn tons, or 31% of the entire export from Krasnodar region sea ports shipped to that country in January-June 2026.

    Sudan rates the second with 1.24 mn tons, up more than twice compared to 539 thousand tons in 2025, and Turkey is the third with more than 1.22 mn tons.

    A strong growing trend in East Africa-designated export of wheat is observed with Kenya, which last year was not in the Top 15 importers, rising to the Top 5 importing more than 1 mn tons of wheat.

    Saudi Arabia imported 1.07 mn tons, and Israel 754 thousand tons. The United Arab Emirates purchased 552 thousand tons, Libya 320 thousand tons, Yemen 306 thousand tons. Also 271 thousand tons was shipped to Sri Lanka and 211 thousand tons to Mozambique.

    Wheat was exported via the Krasnodar region ports to 41 country. For the first time shipments were loaded for Thailand and Madagascar.

    Photo: courtesy of Novorossiysk branch of the Federal Centre for Agricultural Products Safety and Quality Assurance


    • Leave a Reply

    Related content
    26.02.2026
    Potato Chips Export from Siberia
    The region is the third largest potato chips exporter after the Central and Southern federal regions.
    Customs statisticsExportFood productsSiberia
    0
    21.05.2026
    Russia – EU Trade Turnover, 3 Months 2025
    During the first quarter of 2025, the trade turnover between Russia and the countries of the European Union made 13.2 bn euro.
    European UnionExportImportTrade turnover
    0
    09.04.2026
    Export Rail Traffic to Kazakhstan Growing in January-February 2026
    Export rail freight traffic carried via Russia-Kazakhstan border crossing checkpoints grew 20.7% year-on-year during January-February 2026.
    ExportKazakhstanRussian RailwaysTransit
    0
    06.05.2026
    Agri Products Export via Krasnodar Region Ports in January-April 2026
    During the first four months of 2026, 598.3 thousand tons of agri products was exported via Krasnodar region ports to China.
    Agri productsExportKrasnodarNovorossiysk
    0
    04.05.2026
    Export Quotas for Mineral Fertilizers Update
    The Government of the Russian Federation has decided to extend and update the export quotas for mineral fertilizers.
    ExportFertilizersQuota
    0
    17.03.2026
    Wheat Export from Krasnodar Region Ports in January-February 2026
    Wheat was exported to 25 countries.
    ExportgrainsKrasnodarNovorossiysk
    0


  •  




    • Container Shipping Show All
    03.07.2026 FESCO Starts FESCO Caravan Shuttle
    30.06.2026 FESCO Signs Agreements with Chinese Partners
    30.06.2026 Container Traffic via Baltic Basin Ports Up 2.2% in May 2026
    25.06.2026 Ruscon Moves China Service to Arctic Route
    23.06.2026 Container Transportation in Gondola Cars, January-May 2026
    19.06.2026 Container Traffic via Russian Ports Down Slightly in May 2026
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    01.07.2026 Government Bans Sulphur Export
    01.07.2026 Russia Closes Rail Border Crossings on Finnish, Latvian and Estonian Border
    02.06.2026 Russia Bans Aviation Kerosene Export
    01.06.2026 Russian Railways and Kazakhstan Temir Zholy to Develop Common Digital Space
    28.05.2026 Russia and Kazakhstan Agree on Cooperation in Transport Sector Digitalization
    18.05.2026 Ban on Precious Metals Waste and Scrap Export Extended
    Vacancies Show All

    No publications found
    All site
  • Main Page
  • Operational Analysis
  • Research
  • Expert Opinion
  • Expert Opinion
  • Мы используем файлы cookies и сервис веб-аналитики Яндекс Метрика. Оставаясь на нашем сайте, вы соглашаетесь на их использование.
  • 2000 – 2021 © SeaNews All rights reserved.
    Яндекс.Метрика
  • Login
  • No Fields Found.
    •