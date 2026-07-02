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Открыт пункт пропуска Пограничный в Приморском крае
02.07.2026

Pogranichny Border Crossing Checkpoint Opens in Russian Far East

    • The road border crossing checkpoint Pogranichny in the Russian Far East has been opened after large-scale reconstruction, the RF Ministry of transport said in its message channel.

    Pogranichny is the largest border crossing checkpoints in terms of road traffic in the region and one other busiest on the Russia-China border. Last year, some 145 thousand vehicles crossed it from and to China.

    After the reconstruction, the capacity of the checkpoint increased up to 1,300 vehicles daily, while the number of lanes was expanded almost threefold from 8 to 22.

    State of the art technologies and engineering solutions implemented at Pogranichny make it a smart checkpoint with a truck control time reduced to 10 minutes.

    The modernized border crossing checkpoint started operating since 17.00 local time on June 29 for freight and since June 30 for passengers.

    Photo: RF Ministry of transport


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