Yantar Shipyard Launches First Block of Floating Dock

June 29, 2026, Yantar Shipyard in Kaliningrad launched the first block of the “Kapitan Anatoly Yermolaev” Project 17692 floating dock, the Russian Maritime Register of Shipping informs.

The six-pontoon floating dock under construction at Yantar is aimed for launching vessels from horizontal slipways and for repairing vessels and ships with a launching displacement up to 12,500 tons.

The keel laying ceremony for the floating dock was held on August 30, 2024. The construction is supervised by the Kaliningrad branch of the Russian Maritime Register.

The floating dock will be classed by the Russian Maritime Register of Shipping as KE⍟ R3 Floating dock (fixed-position-S-W).

Photo: Russian Maritime Register of Shipping