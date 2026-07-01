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Приостановлено движение через жд пункты пропуска на финской, латвийской и эстонской границе
01.07.2026

Russia Closes Rail Border Crossings on Finnish, Latvian and Estonian Border

    • Transit via a number of railway border crossing checkpoints in the Russian Northwest has been suspended, the Northwest Customs Directorate of the RF Federal Customs Service has informed.

    In accordance with Order No1674-r issued by the RF Government on June 30, 2026, the following border crossing checkpoints are suspended for transit since 00-00 July 1, 2026:

    • St. Petersburg-Finlyandsky, Vyborg, Svetogorsk, Wartsila, Lytta on the Finnish border,
    • Pechory-Pskovskie on the Estonian border,
    • Pytalovo on the Latvian border.

    Railway traffic will continue via the border crossings of Buslovskaya on the Finnish border, Ivangorod on the Estonian border, and Sebezh on the Latvian border.

    Photo: courtesy of Northwest Customs Directorate


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