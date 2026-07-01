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Увеличена экспортная квота на лом и отходы черных металлов
01.07.2026

Government Bans Sulphur Export

    • The Government of the Russian Federation has extended the ban on the export of several kinds of sulphur that are used for making mineral fertilizers.

    The governmental order forbids the export of liquid, granulated and lump sulphur. The decision is aimed at maintaining the current level of fertilizers production and ensuring the food security of the country.

    The ban does not apply to sulphur export to the Eurasian Union member countries, Abkhazia and South Ossetia, humanitarian shipments and to transit supplies for Russian organizations operating in the Spitzbergen.

    The ban on sulphur export was first introduced since November 2025. The new ban is in force will December 31, 2026.

    Photo: RF Federal Customs Service


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