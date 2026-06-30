FESCO Signs Agreement with Chinese Partners

FESCO Transport Group has signed cooperation agreements with China’s Huayuan International Land Port (Datong) Group and SIPG Logistics at Transport Logistic China exhibition in Shanghai, the Group said.

The agreement with SIPG Logistics, which is a subsidiary of Shanghai International Port Group, provides for cooperation in container shipping between Russia and China, including that via Shanghai.

For FESCO, this agreement opens wider options to develop container services via Shanghai, which is part of the rotation of the Group’s services FESCO China Direct Line between China and Vladivostok and FESCO Baltorient Line between China and St. Petersburg.

The agreement with Huayuan International Land Port (Datong) Group, which is a subsidiary of Huayuan International Land Port Group and the operator of the Datong international dry port, provides for developing railway container logistics via land-based border crossing checkpoints.

Photo: courtesy of FESCO