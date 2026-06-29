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FESCO организовала перевозки российской свинины на Филиппины
29.06.2026

Rail Freight Eastwards Up 3% YoY in January-May 2026

    • Almost 76 mn tons was carried by rail eastwards during January-May 2026, Russian Railways Deputy CEO Irina Magnushevskaya said at a conference in Vladivostok.

    Rail freight traffic eastwards increased 2.9% year-on-year during the first five months of 2026, she noted reminding that 2025 was a record breaking year in terms of rail freight eastwards, which amounted to 294.7 mn tons, the historical maximum for Russian Railways.

    Non-coal cargo transportation eastwards during January-May 2026 grew almost 8% year-on-year, while export increased 6.5%.

    Photo: Russian Railways


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