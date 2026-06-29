First Shipment of Sawn Goods from Altay to India

This June the Altay branch of the Federal Centre for Agricultural Products Safety and Quality Assurance controlled a shipment of sawn goods designated for the Indian market.

According to the Altay branch of the Federal Centre for Agricultural Products Safety and Quality Assurance, the 47.5 cub. m shipment is the first in years.

During 2021-2022, 500 cubic meters of timber was exported to India from Altay. After that, export was suspended for several years.

Since the start of 2026, the Altay branch of the Federal Centre for Agricultural Products Safety and Quality Assurance controlled more than 240 cubic meters of timber designated for export to 18 countries.

Photo: Altay branch of the Federal Centre for Agricultural Products Safety and Quality Assurance controlled