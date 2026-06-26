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26.06.2026

Watermelons Import to Omsk Region Quadruples

    • During May-June 2026, more than 1,000 tons of watermelons was imported into Omsk region, up more than 4 times year-on-year, RF Federal Customs Service said in its messenger channel.

    The region also imports other seasonal fruit and berries. Thus, 152 tons of sweet cherries and 140 tons of apricots was imported to Omsk region during the past month.

    The major exporter of fruit and berries is Uzbekistan. Also, such products are delivered from China and Turkmenistan.

    Since May 2026, more than 3.6 thousand tons of vegetables and fruit was imported into Omsk region.

    Photo: RF Federal Customs Service


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