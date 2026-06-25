Ruscon Moves China Service to Arctic Route

Ruscon, part of Delo Group, is upgrading the route of its regular container service between China and St. Petersburg, Delo said.

Previously, the service was routed via the Suez both eastwards and westwards. Now, as an alternative seasonal route, the Northern Sea Route will be used for the westward import leg.

The Arctic route will allow of reducing the transit time by a third with an expected delivery time from China 30 days instead of 45.

The service calls at Nansha and Taicang in China. Other destinations are available via feeder connections.

The first voyage via the Northern Sea Route the mv “Honfu” is scheduled to start from China at the end of July 2026. In St. Petersburg the vessel will arrive at Delo Group’s Petrolesport terminal.

Photo: Delo Group