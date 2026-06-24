Russia – EU Trade Turnover, 4 Months 2025

During the first 4 months of 2025, the trade turnover between Russia and the countries of the European Union made 17.7 bn euro, down 17.7% year-on-year.

According to Eurostat, exports from EU countries to Russia during the period under report amounted to 10 bn euro, down 1.9%.

Imports from Russia to the European Union dropped by 31.8% to 7.7 bn euro during January-April 2026.

In April alone, the EU exported 2.4 bn euro worth of goods to Russia, down 7.7% year-on-year and down 17.2% month-on-month.

Imports from Russia to the EU amounted to 2.23 bn euro in April 2026, down 7.5% year-on-year and down 9.7% month-on-month.

Photo: public source