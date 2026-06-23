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23.06.2026

New Icebreaking Tugboat Launched

    • Zelenodolsk Shipyard in Tatarstan has launched the tugboat “Kuloy”, the fourth vessel in a series of five T3150-ZD tugboats, the RF Ministry of transport press office said in its messenger channel.

    “Kuloy” is a multifunctional rescue icebreaking boat capable of towing non-self-propelled vessels and structures, assist mooring operations, take part in fire fighting and oil spill removal operations.

    The vessel construction is supervised by the Russian Maritime Shipping Register. The series is built in the framework of the Efficient Transport System national project. The tugboats of the series will help improve navigation safety in port under ice conditions.

    Photo: RF Ministry of transport


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