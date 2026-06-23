Container Transportation in Gondola Cars, January-May 2026

During January-May 2026, Russian Railways carried 231.3 thousand TEU in 115.6 thousand gondola cars on board 1,581 train, the company reported. It is 2.3 times more than during the first 5 months of 2025.

In May, the average daily loading of containers into gondola cars made 923 cars, up 14.9% month-on-month, with 12 block trains sent every day.

The record breaking loading was reached on May 22 with 2,880 TEU in 1,440 gondola cars on board 20 trains.

The previous maximum loading was on Mar 1, when 2,668 TEU was loaded into 1,334 gondola cars to be sent in 17 block trains.

Photo: Russian Railways