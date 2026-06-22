Railway Shipment of Grain, May 2026

Russian Railways loaded 2.8 mn tons of grain during May 2026, up 77% year-on-year, the company said in its messenger channel.

220 thousand tons, or 14.8 thousand TEU, up 2.9-fold year-on-year, was transported in containers.

1.8 mn tons (up 2.5-fold) of the total amount was export designated including 1.1 mn tons, up 2.5-fold, carried to ports.

The largest amount of consignments, 948 thousand tons, up 2.7-fold, was transported to the Russian South ports.

The Northwest ports received 76 thousand tons of grain, up 1.2-fold, and the ports of the Russian Far East got 80 thousand tons, up 2.6-fold.

686 thousand tons of grain, up 2.5-fold, was carried via land border crossings.

980 thousand tons, up 16.6% year-on-year, was carried to home market consumers.

During January-May 2026, Russian Railways loaded 15.3 mn tons of grain, up 57.6% year-on-year.

Photo: Russian Railways