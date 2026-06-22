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Отправка контейнеров в полувагонах в январе-мае 2026
22.06.2026

Freight Traffic via Russia-Mongolia Border Growing

    • The Altay Customs House reports growing cargo and passenger traffic via the Russia-Mongolia border, the RF federal Customs Service said in its messenger channel.

    In June, freight and passenger traffic via the Tashanta border crossing checkpoint in Altay Republic increased 30% month-on-month. On the average, up to 200 vehicles cross the border daily.

    The operating hours of the Tashanta border crossing checkpoint has been increased from 9 till 18 to 9 till 21 during the summer tourist season.

    Photo: RF Federal Customs Service


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