Freight Traffic via Russia-Mongolia Border Growing

The Altay Customs House reports growing cargo and passenger traffic via the Russia-Mongolia border, the RF federal Customs Service said in its messenger channel.

In June, freight and passenger traffic via the Tashanta border crossing checkpoint in Altay Republic increased 30% month-on-month. On the average, up to 200 vehicles cross the border daily.

The operating hours of the Tashanta border crossing checkpoint has been increased from 9 till 18 to 9 till 21 during the summer tourist season.

Photo: RF Federal Customs Service