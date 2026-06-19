Russian Railways’ Coal Traffic in May 2026

Russian Railways have reported 10.1 mn tons of export designated coal carried eastwards in May 2026. This is 4.9% above the result of May 2025, 43.3% above May 2016 and 191% above May 2011.

Domestic coal traffic included, eastward transportation in May 2026 amounted to 13.2 mn tons, up 2.4% year-on-year. The both figures, export and total eastward coal traffic by the TransSiberian and BAM railways are May maximums, the company said.

The overall coal traffic by Russian Railways’ network in May 2026 amounted to 28 mn tons, up 4.7% year-on-year, including 16.5 mn tons of export designated coal, up 13.1%.

15.4 mn tons of coal, up 18.4% year-on-year, was carried to sea ports. Coal traffic by rail to Russia’s Northwest sea ports made 3.8 mn tons, up 5.1%, that to the Russian Far East sea ports made 9.3 mn tons, up 12.8%, and that to the Southern ports made 2.4 mn tons, twice as much as in May 2025.

Coal accounted to 29.4% of Russian Railways’ overall freight in May 2026 compared to 28.2% in May 2025.

During January-May 2026, Russian Railways loaded 138.4 mn tons of coal, up 0.1% year-on-year, including 77.1 mn tons of export designated coal, up 3.6%.

Photo: Russian Railways