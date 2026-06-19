SeaNews Information&Consulting
Buy Subscription
Рус
Buy Subscription
Enter
Экспорт угля по жд, сентябрь 2025
19.06.2026

Russian Railways’ Coal Traffic in May 2026

    • Russian Railways have reported 10.1 mn tons of export designated coal carried eastwards in May 2026. This is 4.9% above the result of May 2025, 43.3% above May 2016 and 191% above May 2011.

    Domestic coal traffic included, eastward transportation in May 2026 amounted to 13.2 mn tons, up 2.4% year-on-year. The both figures, export and total eastward coal traffic by the TransSiberian and BAM railways are May maximums, the company said.

    The overall coal traffic by Russian Railways’ network in May 2026 amounted to 28 mn tons, up 4.7% year-on-year, including 16.5 mn tons of export designated coal, up 13.1%.

    15.4 mn tons of coal, up 18.4% year-on-year, was carried to sea ports. Coal traffic by rail to Russia’s Northwest sea ports made 3.8 mn tons, up 5.1%, that to the Russian Far East sea ports made 9.3 mn tons, up 12.8%, and that to the Southern ports made 2.4 mn tons, twice as much as in May 2025.

    Coal accounted to 29.4% of Russian Railways’ overall freight in May 2026 compared to 28.2% in May 2025.

    During January-May 2026, Russian Railways loaded 138.4 mn tons of coal, up 0.1% year-on-year, including 77.1 mn tons of export designated coal, up 3.6%.

    Photo: Russian Railways


    • Leave a Reply

    Related content
    24.02.2026
    Russian Railways Test Contrailer Route from Northwest to Far East
    Contrailer transportation between Shushary and Khabarovsk are planned to become regular.
    ContrailerFederal Cargo CompanyRussian RailwaysTest shipment
    0
    13.02.2026
    Export Designated Fertilizers Railway Traffic in January 2026
    Russian Railways have reported a 0.5% year-on-year growth of export designated fertilizers transportation by rail in January 2026.
    2026FertilizersRussian Railways
    0
    11.03.2026
    Russian Railways’ Container Traffic, January-February 2026
    Laden container traffic made 874.3 thousand TEU.
    Only for subscribers
    2026Container ShippingRussian Railways
    0
    20.02.2026
    Railway Shipment of Grain, January 2026
    Russian Railways loaded almost 2.9 mn tons of grain during January 2026.
    2026ExportgrainsRussian Railways
    0
    08.04.2026
    Russian Railways’ Container Traffic, Q1 2026
    Russian Railways have reported a 2% year-on-year decline in rail container traffic for January-March 2026.
    Only for subscribers
    2026Rail freightRussian Railways
    0
    16.01.2026
    Russian Railways’ Freight Traffic, FY 2025 Results
    During the full year of 2025, Russian Railways loaded 1,115.8 mn tons of cargo.
    Only for subscribers
    2025Freight trafficRail freightRussian Railways
    0


  •  




    • Container Shipping Show All
    19.06.2026 FCT Employs Electric Port Tractors
    16.06.2026 FESCO Starts Summer Navigation to Chukotka
    09.06.2026 FESCO Opens Chengdu Office
    09.06.2026 Russian Railways’ Container Traffic, 5 Months 2026
    08.06.2026 Container Traffic via Caspian Basin Ports in April 2026 Down 59.9%
    05.06.2026 NewNew Shipping Line to Make Pilot Call at Murmansk
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    02.06.2026 Russia Bans Aviation Kerosene Export
    01.06.2026 Russian Railways and Kazakhstan Temir Zholy to Develop Common Digital Space
    28.05.2026 Russia and Kazakhstan Agree on Cooperation in Transport Sector Digitalization
    18.05.2026 Ban on Precious Metals Waste and Scrap Export Extended
    04.05.2026 Export Quotas for Mineral Fertilizers Update
    10.04.2026 Top Appointment in RF Federal Customs Service
    Vacancies Show All

    No publications found
    All site
  • Main Page
  • Operational Analysis
  • Research
  • Expert Opinion
  • Expert Opinion
  • Мы используем файлы cookies и сервис веб-аналитики Яндекс Метрика. Оставаясь на нашем сайте, вы соглашаетесь на их использование.
  • 2000 – 2021 © SeaNews All rights reserved.
    Яндекс.Метрика
  • Login
  • No Fields Found.
    •