FCT Employs Electric Port Tractors

Delo Group’s has reported deploying another portion of “green” equipment at its First Container Terminal in St. Petersburg, part of Delo’s Global Ports stevedoring holding.

Two Shacman electric terminal tractors have been added to the FCT fleet. The environmentally friendly and low-noise machines are equipped with automatic fire-fighting, driver condition monitoring and video analysis systems.

As the electric units emit no GHG, they can be used inside enclosed premises, for example, they can carry containers to a roofed warehouse for stripping or stuffing.

They have powerful 250 kWt (about 340 HP) batteries that are able to produce up to 380 kWt (517 HP) in a peak mode. The batteries allow of 6-8 hours of intensive operations and take only an hour to charge.

Photo: Delo Group