Sovcomflot Gives Name to Second LNG Tanker Built in Russia

On June 18 2026, a namegiving ceremony was held at Zvezda Shipbuilding Complex in the Russian Far East for an Arctic LNG tanker built for Sovcomflot.

The vessel named “Konstantin Posyet” in a tribute to Admiral Posyet, a Russian statesman and minister of communications in the 19th century who initiated the building of the TransSiberian Railway.

The “Konstantin Posyet” is the second ship in a series under construction for Sovcomflot at Zvezda.

The vessel will fly the flag of the Russian Federation and have a crew of 29 Russian seafarers. Her home port will be St. Petersburg.

The “Konstantin Posyet” will be deployed under a long-term time charter with Artic LNG 2.

Vessel specifications:

Capacity: 172,600 cubic m,

LOA: 300 m,

Beam: 48.8 m,

Ice class: Arc7,

Propulsion capacity: 45 MWt.

The first tanker in the series, the “Aleksey Kosygin” was delivered at the end of 2025.

Photo: Sovcomflot