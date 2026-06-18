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18.06.2026

Sovcomflot Gives Name to Second LNG Tanker Built in Russia

    • On June 18 2026, a namegiving ceremony was held at Zvezda Shipbuilding Complex in the Russian Far East for an Arctic LNG tanker built for Sovcomflot.

    The vessel named “Konstantin Posyet” in a tribute to Admiral Posyet, a Russian statesman and minister of communications in the 19th century who initiated the building of the TransSiberian Railway.

    The “Konstantin Posyet” is the second ship in a series under construction for Sovcomflot at Zvezda.

    The vessel will fly the flag of the Russian Federation and have a crew of 29 Russian seafarers. Her home port will be St. Petersburg.

    The “Konstantin Posyet” will be deployed under a long-term time charter with Artic LNG 2.

    Vessel specifications:

    • Capacity: 172,600 cubic m,
    • LOA: 300 m,
    • Beam: 48.8 m,
    • Ice class: Arc7,
    • Propulsion capacity: 45 MWt.

    The first tanker in the series, the “Aleksey Kosygin” was delivered at the end of 2025.

     

    Photo: Sovcomflot


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