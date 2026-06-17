Mineral Water Import from Georgia Growing

More than 33 thousand tons of mineral water imported from Georgia was cleared by the Mineralnye Vody customs house, the RF Federal Customs Service said in its messenger channel.

Year-on-year, mineral water import from Georgia grew by 50%.

Experts believe the 50% growth is a result of both expanded logistics options used by market players and the efficient customs procedures.

For importers, it is a signal of high market demand and good prospects for developing food products import using the south direction.

Photo: RF Federal Customs Service