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Выросли поставки минеральной воды из Грузии
17.06.2026

Mineral Water Import from Georgia Growing

    • More than 33 thousand tons of mineral water imported from Georgia was cleared by the Mineralnye Vody customs house, the RF Federal Customs Service said in its messenger channel.

    Year-on-year, mineral water import from Georgia grew by 50%.

    Experts believe the 50% growth is a result of both expanded logistics options used by market players and the efficient customs procedures.

    For importers, it is a signal of high market demand and good prospects for developing food products import using the south direction.

    Photo: RF Federal Customs Service


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