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FESCO открыла летнюю навигацию на Чукотку
16.06.2026

FESCO Starts Summer Navigation to Chukotka

    • FESCO Transport Group has announced the start of summer navigation to the Chukotka Peninsula. The first vessel with cargo designated for Russia’s easternmost mainland Arctic region has left the port of Vladivostok.

    She is expected to reach the port of Egvekinot on June 18 and Anadyr on June 21 delivering 122 tons of general cargo and 334 TEU. The largest share of the cargo is food products (167 TEU), construction materials (80 TEU), home appliances (19 TEU) plus cars and specialized vehicles and machinery (35 units).

    FESCO serves the Chukotka Peninsula in the framework of its cabotage service branded FESCO Anadyr Direct Line (FADL).

    During the summer navigation season in June-November 2026 five voyages to Anadyr and Egvekinot are scheduled.

    The ice class of the vessels deployed allows FESCO to serve Chukotka from the first to the last days of the navigation delivering food products, consumer goods, equipment and machinery, FESCO said.

    Photo: courtesy of FESCO


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