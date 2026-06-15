Multifunctional Maritime Laboratory for St. Petersburg

An agreement between the Committee for industrial policy, innovation and trade of the St. Petersburg Government and Engineering Expertise Center, a subsidiary the Russian Maritime Register of Shipping, was signed at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

The document provides for cooperation in developing an investment project to establish a multifunctional laboratory complex that will function as a universal test area for equipment and materials for shipbuilding and maritime industries.

The city allocates a 2 hectares territory to build the lab complex. The investment into the project is to make 1.6 bn rubles ($21.8 mn).

Photo: Committee for industrial policy, innovation and trade