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15.06.2026

Multifunctional Maritime Laboratory for St. Petersburg

    • An agreement between the Committee for industrial policy, innovation and trade of the St. Petersburg Government and Engineering Expertise Center, a subsidiary the Russian Maritime Register of Shipping, was signed at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

    The document provides for cooperation in developing an investment project to establish a multifunctional laboratory complex that will function as a universal test area for equipment and materials for shipbuilding and maritime industries.

    The city allocates a 2 hectares territory to build the lab complex. The investment into the project is to make 1.6 bn rubles ($21.8 mn).

    Photo: Committee for industrial policy, innovation and trade


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