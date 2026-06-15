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Импорт абрикосов и персиков на Урал
15.06.2026

Apricots Import to Urals

    • The import of apricots to the region under the Urals Customs Directorate’s authority started this year in April, according to the RF Federal Customs Service. The first 300-kilogram shipment arrived from Uzbekistan.

    During April-June 2026, more than a thousand tons of apricots was imported to the Urals region, twice as much as during the same period of 2025.

    The major exporter of apricots to this region is Uzbekistan, which accounted for more than 670 tons, or 60% of the total in terms of weight. However, last year the share of the country was larger standing at almost 67% of the total.

    This year, for the first time the Urals imported apricots from Tajikistan, which made 17% of the aggregate import volume of this fruit.

    Since mid-May, the season of peaches import started, with more that 400 tons delivered from Turkey (accounting for 84% of the total), China (5%) and Uzbekistan (11%).

    Photo: RF Federal Customs Service


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