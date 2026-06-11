Russian Maritime Register of Shipping Implements AI

Russian Maritime Register of Shipping and Sber Bank concluded a cooperation agreement to develop artificial intelligence technologies. The document was signed at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

The agreement envisages implementing state of the art solutions developed by Sber including its GigaChat AI model in the Russian Register’s operating and management activities to improve the Register’s operations efficiency and service quality.

According to Sergey Kulikov, CEO of the Russian Maritime Register of Shipping, the Register has been testing AI instruments for several years to define the most efficient scenarios of their utilization.

The cooperation with Sber is expected to catalyze this transition and help optimize operating processes and create new options for the Register’s customers.

Photo: Russian Maritime register of Shipping