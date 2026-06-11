SeaNews Information&Consulting
Buy Subscription
Рус
Buy Subscription
Enter
ИИ-ассистент для судоходной отрасли
11.06.2026

Russian Maritime Register of Shipping Implements AI

    • Russian Maritime Register of Shipping and Sber Bank concluded a cooperation agreement to develop artificial intelligence technologies. The document was signed at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

    The agreement envisages implementing state of the art solutions developed by Sber including its GigaChat AI model in the Russian Register’s operating and management activities to improve the Register’s operations efficiency and service quality.

    According to Sergey Kulikov, CEO of the Russian Maritime Register of Shipping, the Register has been testing AI instruments for several years to define the most efficient scenarios of their utilization.

    The cooperation with Sber is expected to catalyze this transition and help optimize operating processes and create new options for the Register’s customers.

    Photo: Russian Maritime register of Shipping


    • Leave a Reply

    Related content
    18.03.2026
    FESCO Signs Agreement with China’s NOVA
    FESCO Transport Group and China’s logistics operator NOVA have signed a letter of intent on expanding cooperation.
    AgreementCooperationFESCO NOVA
    0
    20.03.2026
    FESCO and Neptune Logistics Agree on Cooperation
    In overland cross-border container transportation between Russia and China
    AgreementFESCO Neptune Logistics
    0
    03.04.2026
    Delo Group Signs Agreement with Viet Nam’s Rail Operator
    The document lays foundation for cooperation in railway and multimodal logistics in Russia, Viet Nam and third countries.
    AgreementCooperationDelo GroupRATRACO
    0
    28.05.2026
    Russia and Kazakhstan Agree on Cooperation in Transport Sector Digitalization
    An interdepartmental Plan of actions in this sphere was signed by the two countries’ transport ministers.
    AgreementDigitalizationKazakhstanRussian Federation
    0
    27.03.2026
    Vietnam Maritime Corporation Signs Up with Russian Top Players
    Viet Nam’s Vietnam Maritime Corporation (VIMC) has signed agreements with Russia’s Delo Group and FESCO Transport Group.
    AgreementDelo GroupFESCO Viet Nam
    0
    01.06.2026
    Russian Railways and Kazakhstan Temir Zholy to Develop Common Digital Space
    A plan of mutual actions to develop railway freight transportation digitalization was signed in Astana, Kazakhstan.
    AgreementDigitalizationKazakhstan Temir ZholyRussian Railways
    0


  •  




    • Container Shipping Show All
    09.06.2026 FESCO Opens Chengdu Office
    09.06.2026 Russian Railways’ Container Traffic, 5 Months 2026
    08.06.2026 Container Traffic via Caspian Basin Ports in April 2026 Down 59.9%
    05.06.2026 NewNew Shipping Line to Make Pilot Call at Murmansk
    05.06.2026 FESCO Adds Reefer Containers to Fleet
    03.06.2026 Container Traffic via Arctic Basin Ports in April 2026 Up 6%
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    02.06.2026 Russia Bans Aviation Kerosene Export
    01.06.2026 Russian Railways and Kazakhstan Temir Zholy to Develop Common Digital Space
    28.05.2026 Russia and Kazakhstan Agree on Cooperation in Transport Sector Digitalization
    18.05.2026 Ban on Precious Metals Waste and Scrap Export Extended
    04.05.2026 Export Quotas for Mineral Fertilizers Update
    10.04.2026 Top Appointment in RF Federal Customs Service
    Vacancies Show All

    No publications found
  • Login
  • No Fields Found.
    •