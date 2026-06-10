Russian Railways Increase Food Products Transportation

Russian Railways saw their food products traffic increase a third during the first 4 months 2026, Irina Magnushevskaya, Deputy CEO of the company told speaking at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2026.

She said that food products transportation has been growing in the past years. Thus, in 2025, Russian Railways carried 52.4 thousand tons.

During January-April 2026, food products rail traffic was up 32% year-on-year to 20.6 mn tons. Export transportation of food products surged 72% to 12.5 mn tons.

Photo: Russian Railways