Fruit and Vegetables Import to Novosibirsk Region

The Novosibirsk West customs checkpoint has controlled 42 import shipments of apricots, peaches, sweet cherries, nectarines and prunes, RF Federal Customs Service reported.

Since the start of May, more than 510 tons of such fruit arrived in the region. The largest share in the total stone fruit import was nectarines, which amounted to 237 tons.

Stone fruits are imported mainly from China, Uzbekistan, Turkey and Tajikistan. More than 30 trucks carrying fruit arrive at the Novosibirsk West customs checkpoint every day.

Apart from fruit, more than 1,000 tons of vegetables including onions, tomatoes and cucumbers, and 520 tons of greenery like dill, parsley and lettuce was imported.

Photo: RF Federal Customs Service