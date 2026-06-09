FESCO Opens Chengdu Office

FESCO Transport Group has opened an office in Chengdu, China, Group CEO Pyotr Ivanov said at St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

The new office will concentrate on developing FESCO’s overland container services between China, Russia, Belarus and Central Asia via border crossing checkpoints including FESCO Katyusha Shuttle.

The Chengdu team will also control all the links in FESCO logistics chains on the territory of China from trucking containers from consigners to organizing block trains on Chinese Railways’ network.

Via the new office, the Group expects to strengthen cooperation with Chinese shippers and state transport platforms and expand its local services offer.

At present, FESCO offers regular direct train services from Chengdu, including its public FESCO Katyusha Shuttle to Moscow.

Photo: FESCO