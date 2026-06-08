Corn Export via Krasnodar Region Ports in January-May 2026

During the first five months of 2026, 198 thousand tons of corn was exported via Krasnodar region ports, the Novorossiysk branch of the Federal Centre for Agricultural Products Safety and Quality Assurance reports. This is almost twice as much as during January-May 2025, when 20.1 thousand tons was exported.

In 2026, the export geography expanded to include five countries, Tukey remaining the major buyer of Russian corn with 86% of the entire export shipments, or 169.4 thousand tons. The rest was designated for Lebanon, Albania, Egypt and Viet Nam.

This year, unlike in 2025, corn was exported from Krasnodar region ports every month, the largest shipments were in March (70.6 thousand tons) and January (60.7 thousand tons). In February, April and May shipment volumes varied between 17.6 and 25.3 thousand tons.

Photo: Novorossiysk branch of the Federal Centre for Agricultural Products Safety and Quality Assurance