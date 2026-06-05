NewNew Shipping Line to Make Pilot Call at Murmansk

A pilot call of NewNew Shipping Line-operated container ship at Murmansk is planned for August 2026. According to the Murmansk region information policy ministry, an agreement on this was reached at the St. Petersburg Internaitonal Economic Forum during the working meeting of Murmansk region governor Andrey Chibis and NewNew Shipping Line Board Chairman Fan Yuxin.

The negotiation during the Forum followed the agreement the parties signed in September 2025. The project is aimed at developing new logistics routes using the Northern Sea Route and Murmansk Port and is in the framework of forming the TransArctic Transport Corridor.

Fan Yuxin noted that NewNew Shipping Line is interested in cooperating with Russian partners and using the advantages of the Northern Sea Route.

“We highly value the potential of cooperation with Murmansk region and the possibilities that the Northern Sea Route opens. We are highly interested in developing Murmansk as a regional hub. We count on long-term and mutually beneficial partnership,” Murmansk region information policy ministry quotes Fan Yuxin as saying.

Photo: Murmansk region information policy ministry