First Cruise Liner Calls Vladivostok Since 2019

The port of Vladivostok has received the first cruise liner since 2019, the RF Federal Agency for maritime and river transport reported.

According to the agency, the first call of the “Eastern Venus” operated by South Korea’s Duwon Shipping is viewed as a start to the restoration of passenger transportation and cruise shipping in the port.

Before the start of the COVID 19 pandemic in 2020, Vladivostok was a regular port of call for cruise liners. In 2019, 19 cruise vessels with some 35 thousand passengers on board called at the port.

The “Eastern Venus” is deployed serving a cruise route between Busan, Sokcho, Vladivostok, and Sakaiminato. In Vladivostok, the passengers are offered a city tour.

The 183 meters long “Eastern Venus” has 270 cabins that can accommodate up to 720 passengers served by a crew of 180. The onboard infrastructure includes three restaurants, a spa center, a swimming pool, a club, a conference hall, and duty free outlets.

Photo: RF Federal Agency for maritime and river transport