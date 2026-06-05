SeaNews Information&Consulting
Buy Subscription
Рус
Buy Subscription
Enter
В Нижнем Новгороде прошла V конференции «СудостроениеRU»
05.06.2026

First Cruise Liner Calls Vladivostok Since 2019

    • The port of Vladivostok has received the first cruise liner since 2019, the RF Federal Agency for maritime and river transport reported.

    According to the agency, the first call of the “Eastern Venus” operated by South Korea’s Duwon Shipping is viewed as a start to the restoration of passenger transportation and cruise shipping in the port.

    Before the start of the COVID 19 pandemic in 2020, Vladivostok was a regular port of call for cruise liners. In 2019, 19 cruise vessels with some 35 thousand passengers on board called at the port.

    The “Eastern Venus” is deployed serving a cruise route between Busan, Sokcho, Vladivostok, and Sakaiminato. In Vladivostok, the passengers are offered a city tour.

    The 183 meters long “Eastern Venus” has 270 cabins that can accommodate up to 720 passengers served by a crew of 180. The onboard infrastructure includes three restaurants, a spa center, a swimming pool, a club, a conference hall, and duty free outlets.

    Photo: RF Federal Agency for maritime and river transport


    • Leave a Reply

    Related content
    No publications found


  •  




    • Container Shipping Show All
    05.06.2026 NewNew Shipping Line to Make Pilot Call at Murmansk
    05.06.2026 FESCO Adds Reefer Containers to Fleet
    03.06.2026 Container Traffic via Arctic Basin Ports in April 2026 Up 6%
    01.06.2026 Container Traffic via Far East Basin Ports in April 2026 Up 13%
    28.05.2026 Container Traffic via Russian Azov and Black Sea Ports Up 15.9% in April 2026
    26.05.2026 Container Traffic via Baltic Basin Ports Up 1.9% in April 2026
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    02.06.2026 Russia Bans Aviation Kerosene Export
    01.06.2026 Russian Railways and Kazakhstan Temir Zholy to Develop Common Digital Space
    28.05.2026 Russia and Kazakhstan Agree on Cooperation in Transport Sector Digitalization
    18.05.2026 Ban on Precious Metals Waste and Scrap Export Extended
    04.05.2026 Export Quotas for Mineral Fertilizers Update
    10.04.2026 Top Appointment in RF Federal Customs Service
    Vacancies Show All

    No publications found
  • Login
  • No Fields Found.
    •