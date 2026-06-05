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FESCO пополнила парк рефконтейнеров
05.06.2026

FESCO Adds Reefer Containers to Fleet

    • FESCO Transport Group has acquired 600 new reefer containers as part of its container fleet renewal programme, the company said.

    With the new containers, the Group’s entire fleet now includes more than 5.3 thousand reefer units with an average age of 6.3 year compared to 17 years in 202.

    FESCO says it has the largest reefer container fleet among all the Russian operators.

    The new units will be used in both domestic and international services. Part will be sent to the Russian Far East to be used for transporting frozen fish, and part will be distributed between terminals in SE Asia for importing perishables to Russia.

    FESCO says it sees a steady growth in perishables traffic and is developing new routes prioritizing service quality.

    Photo: courtesy of FESCO


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