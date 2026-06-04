Russian Railways’ Freight Traffic Down 1.4% YoY in January-May 2026

During the first 5 months of 2026, Russian Railways loaded 458.7 mn tons of cargo, down 1.4% year-on-year.

Almost all of commodity categories demonstrated a downward trend.

Oil and products, Russian Railways’ second most important cargo, made 80.4 mn tons, down 2.9% year-on-year.

Construction cargo declined by 3.5% down to 36.2 mn tons, ferrous metals by 14.7% to 19.3 mn tons, ferrous metal scrap by 20.3% to 2.4 mn tons, cement by 11.8% to 6.9 mn tons, timber and logs by 7.7% to 10.5 mn tons.

Chemicals and soda were down 6.4% to 8.1 mn tons, industrial and forming materials down 10.8% to 9.9 mn tons, ferrous and manganese ore down 1.7% to 44.2 mn tons, coke down 11.5% to 3.8 mn tons, and chemical and mineral fertilizers down 2.2% to 29.4 mn tons.

Coal loading, which is Russian Railways’ top commodity, was slightly up 0.1% year-on-year to 138.4 mn tons.

Grain loading grew significantly by 58.8% to 14.2 mn tons. Non-ferrous ore and raw sulphur were up 4.8% to 7.4 mn tons, and other commodities including containerized cargo up 2.1% to 47.6 mn.

In May 2026 alone, Russian Railways loaded 95 mn tons of cargo, up 0.5% year-on-year and up 0.3% month-on-month.

Rail cargo throughput during January-May 2026 made 1,031.9 bm tons/km, up 1.7% year-on-year.

Cargo throughput in May decreased 4.1% year-on-year to make 218.4 bn tons/km.

Photo: Russian Railways