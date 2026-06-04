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Структуре НОВАТЭКа разрешено приобрести 10% в Арктик СПГ 2
04.06.2026

NOVATEK Subsidiary Allowed to Acquire 10% in Arctic LNG 2

    • NordLine Ltd, a subsidiary of NOVATEK, has been allowed to acquire 10% in Arctic LNG 2 Ltd from Total Energies EP Salmanov, a subsidiary of Total Energies.

    An order to this effect was signed on June 3, 2026 by RF President Vladimir Putin.

    NOVATEK has a share of 60% in Arctic LNG 2, and 30% is split in equal shares between the Japan Arctic LNG consortium of Mitsui and Jogmec, China’s CNPC and CNOOC.

    Arctic LNG 2 project envisages developing building three production trains with an annual capacity of 19.8 mn tons of LNG and up to 1.6 mn tons of stable condensed gas.

    The resource base of Arctic LNG 2 is the Utrenneye field discovered in 1979 on the Gydan Peninsula some 70 km off Yamal LNG project.

    Photo: Arctic LNG 2


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