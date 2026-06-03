SeaNews Information&Consulting
Buy Subscription
Рус
Buy Subscription
Enter
На «Терминале Астафьева» пройдет реконструкция причалов
03.06.2026

Berth Reconstruction at Astafiev Terminal In Nakhodka

    • Russia’s federal property management agency Rosmorport and Astafiev Terminal have concluded an agreement on the reconstruction of Berths 16, 17, 18 in the sea port of Nakhodka. The document was signed at the Marine Congress – Far East forum in Vladivostok.

    Astafiev Terminal, which leases the berths from Rosmorport, will develop project documentation, conduct engineering studies mad finance the reconstruction.

    In the framework of the project, dredging will be carried out to increase the depth at the berths to 10.5 meters at Stage 1.

    The work is scheduled to start in 2028, the refurbished berths are to be put into operation in 2030.

    On project completion, the annual capacity of the terminal is to increase by 1.2 million tons.

    Photo: Rosmorport


    • Leave a Reply

    Related content
    20.03.2026
    Icebreaking Season in Sea of Azov and Caspian Over
    The icebreakers operated by Rosmorport federal port property management agency have completed their operations in the Sea of Azov and in the Caspian basin.
    IcebreakersRosmorportWinter navigation
    0
    12.02.2026
    Dredging in Korsakov to Start in 2026
    This year, Russia’s federal port property management agency Rosmorport will start dredging in the sea port of Korsakov on Sakhalin.
    DredgingKorsakovRosmorportSakhalin
    0
    13.03.2026
    Reconstruction of Zabaikalsk Road Border Crossing Scheduled for April
    As a result, the capacity of the border crossing is to increase 5.5-fold.
    Border crossingReconstructionZabaikalskRoad transport
    0


  •  




    • Container Shipping Show All
    03.06.2026 Container Traffic via Arctic Basin Ports in April 2026 Up 6%
    01.06.2026 Container Traffic via Far East Basin Ports in April 2026 Up 13%
    28.05.2026 Container Traffic via Russian Azov and Black Sea Ports Up 15.9% in April 2026
    26.05.2026 Container Traffic via Baltic Basin Ports Up 1.9% in April 2026
    22.05.2026 Container Traffic via Russian Ports Up 9.4% in April 2026
    15.05.2026 First Containers from Russia to Tanzania
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    02.06.2026 Russia Bans Aviation Kerosene Export
    01.06.2026 Russian Railways and Kazakhstan Temir Zholy to Develop Common Digital Space
    28.05.2026 Russia and Kazakhstan Agree on Cooperation in Transport Sector Digitalization
    18.05.2026 Ban on Precious Metals Waste and Scrap Export Extended
    04.05.2026 Export Quotas for Mineral Fertilizers Update
    10.04.2026 Top Appointment in RF Federal Customs Service
    Vacancies Show All

    No publications found
  • Login
  • No Fields Found.
    •