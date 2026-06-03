Berth Reconstruction at Astafiev Terminal In Nakhodka

Russia’s federal property management agency Rosmorport and Astafiev Terminal have concluded an agreement on the reconstruction of Berths 16, 17, 18 in the sea port of Nakhodka. The document was signed at the Marine Congress – Far East forum in Vladivostok.

Astafiev Terminal, which leases the berths from Rosmorport, will develop project documentation, conduct engineering studies mad finance the reconstruction.

In the framework of the project, dredging will be carried out to increase the depth at the berths to 10.5 meters at Stage 1.

The work is scheduled to start in 2028, the refurbished berths are to be put into operation in 2030.

On project completion, the annual capacity of the terminal is to increase by 1.2 million tons.

Photo: Rosmorport