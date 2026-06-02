Russia Bans Aviation Kerosene Export

The Government of the Russian Federation has introduced a temporary ban on export of aviation kerosene from Russia, including that acquired at commodity exchange.

The governmental order to this effect will be in force till November 30, 2026. The decision is aimed at maintaining stability in the home fuel market.

The restriction does not apply to kerosene used by airplanes during flight, kerosene shipments declared for export with the customs before the governmental order entered into force, and shipments under intergovernmental agreements.

Photo: RF Federal Customs Service