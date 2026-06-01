Russian Railway and Kazakhstan Temir Zholy to Develop Common Digital Space

A plan of mutual actions to develop railway freight transportation digitalization was signed on May 27 in Astana, Kazakhstan, in the presence of the Presidents of Russia and Kazakhstan.

The document was signed by Russian Railways CEO Oleg Belozerov and Chairman of Kazakhstan Temir Zholy Board Takgat Aldybergenov.

The plan is developed for a period till the end of 2028, Russian Railways report.

The parties intend to improve data exchange, develop seamless digital transit procedures, and implement paperless technology in freight transportation more widely.

Photo (video screenshot): Russian Railways