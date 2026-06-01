SeaNews Information&Consulting
Buy Subscription
Рус
Buy Subscription
Enter
Малый порт повышает эффективность процессов
01.06.2026

Russian Railway and Kazakhstan Temir Zholy to Develop Common Digital Space

    • A plan of mutual actions to develop railway freight transportation digitalization was signed on May 27 in Astana, Kazakhstan, in the presence of the Presidents of Russia and Kazakhstan.

    The document was signed by Russian Railways CEO Oleg Belozerov and Chairman of Kazakhstan Temir Zholy Board Takgat Aldybergenov.

    The plan is developed for a period till the end of 2028, Russian Railways report.

    The parties intend to improve data exchange, develop seamless digital transit procedures, and implement paperless technology in freight transportation more widely.

    Photo (video screenshot): Russian Railways


    • Leave a Reply

    Related content
    03.02.2026
    Russian Railways’ Freight Traffic, January 2026
    During the first month of 2026, Russian Railways loaded 89.3 mn tons of cargo.
    2026Rail freightRussian Railways
    0
    12.05.2026
    Russian Railways’ Container Traffic, 4 Months 2026
    Russian Railways have reported 1,904 thousand TEU carried by rail during January-April 2026.
    Only for subscribers
    2026Container ShippingRail freightRussian Railways
    0
    02.04.2026
    Russian Railways’ Freight Traffic Down 3% YoY in Q1 2026
    Grain loading grew significantly by 49.8% to 8.5 mn tons.
    Only for subscribers
    2026Rail freightRussian Railways
    0
    03.03.2026
    Russian Railways’ Freight Traffic Declines 3.2% YoY in February 2026
    Coal loading, which is Russian Railways’ top commodity, was down 6.7% year-on-year.
    Only for subscribers
    2026FREIGHTRussian Railways
    0
    06.04.2026
    New Direct Rail Service from China to St. Petersburg
    The new service is planned to be launched by the end of the second quarter of 2026.
    ChinaGlobal PortsRail serviceRussian Railways
    0
    16.01.2026
    Russian Railways’ Freight Traffic, FY 2025 Results
    During the full year of 2025, Russian Railways loaded 1,115.8 mn tons of cargo.
    Only for subscribers
    2025Freight trafficRail freightRussian Railways
    0


  •  




    • Container Shipping Show All
    01.06.2026 Container Traffic via Far East Basin Ports in April 2026 Up 13%
    28.05.2026 Container Traffic via Russian Azov and Black Sea Ports Up 15.9% in April 2026
    26.05.2026 Container Traffic via Baltic Basin Ports Up 1.9% in April 2026
    22.05.2026 Container Traffic via Russian Ports Up 9.4% in April 2026
    15.05.2026 First Containers from Russia to Tanzania
    14.05.2026 TransContainer Equips Voronezh Terminal with New Crane
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    01.06.2026 Russian Railway and Kazakhstan Temir Zholy to Develop Common Digital Space
    28.05.2026 Russia and Kazakhstan Agree on Cooperation in Transport Sector Digitalization
    18.05.2026 Ban on Precious Metals Waste and Scrap Export Extended
    04.05.2026 Export Quotas for Mineral Fertilizers Update
    10.04.2026 Top Appointment in RF Federal Customs Service
    06.04.2026 Deputy Head of RF Federal Customs Service Appointed
    Vacancies Show All

    No publications found
  • Login
  • No Fields Found.
    •