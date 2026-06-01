Moscow Yard Delivers Electric Vessels

New Moscow 1.0 passenger vessels have been delivered by Moscow Yard, the RF Ministry of transport press office reports. The ceremony was attended by Vice Premier Vitaly Solovyov, Transport Minister Andrey Nikitin, and Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin.

Moscow 1.0 Design has no analogues in the world, the RF Ministry of transport press office stressed. The new vessels were named after Moscow toponyms “Taganka”, “Yakimanka”, “Polyanka”, and “Maroseika”. They have a capacity of 56 passengers. Till the end of the year, 16 more such vessels are to be laid.

During 2025, Moscow-based electric vessel made more than 70 thousand trips.

Photo: RF Ministry of transport press office