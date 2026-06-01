SeaNews Information&Consulting
Buy Subscription
Рус
Buy Subscription
Enter
Новые электросуда для Москвы
01.06.2026

Moscow Yard Delivers Electric Vessels

    • New Moscow 1.0 passenger vessels have been delivered by Moscow Yard, the RF Ministry of transport press office reports. The ceremony was attended by Vice Premier Vitaly Solovyov, Transport Minister Andrey Nikitin, and Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin.

    Moscow 1.0 Design has no analogues in the world, the RF Ministry of transport press office stressed. The new vessels were named after Moscow toponyms “Taganka”, “Yakimanka”, “Polyanka”, and “Maroseika”. They have a capacity of 56 passengers. Till the end of the year, 16 more such vessels are to be laid.

    During 2025, Moscow-based electric vessel made more than 70 thousand trips.

    Photo: RF Ministry of transport press office


    • Leave a Reply

    Related content
    13.03.2026
    New Salvage Vessel for St. Petersburg
    A new Project 23700 salvage vessel has entered the fleet of the Marine Rescue Service.
    NewbuildingSalvageYantar Shipyard
    0
    21.04.2026
    Krasnoe Sormovo Launches New RSD59 Dry Cargo Ship
    Krasnoe Sormovo Shipyard has launched a new RSD59 Project dry cargo ship.
    Dry cargo shipNewbuildingRSD59Shipbuilding
    0
    16.02.2026
    United Shipbuilding Corp Delivers RSD 49 Project Dry Cargo Ship “Kaspiysky Bereg”
    The vessel was built at USC’s Lotos Shipyard for Astrakhan Port and will be deployed in the Caspian.
    Dry cargo shipNewbuildingShipbuildingUnited Shipbuilding Corporation
    0
    16.03.2026
    USC Delivers Crabber
    The vessel will be deployed in the Russian Far East.
    NewbuildingShipbuildingUnited Shipbuilding Corporation Fishing industry
    0


  •  




    • Container Shipping Show All
    01.06.2026 Container Traffic via Far East Basin Ports in April 2026 Up 13%
    28.05.2026 Container Traffic via Russian Azov and Black Sea Ports Up 15.9% in April 2026
    26.05.2026 Container Traffic via Baltic Basin Ports Up 1.9% in April 2026
    22.05.2026 Container Traffic via Russian Ports Up 9.4% in April 2026
    15.05.2026 First Containers from Russia to Tanzania
    14.05.2026 TransContainer Equips Voronezh Terminal with New Crane
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    01.06.2026 Russian Railway and Kazakhstan Temir Zholy to Develop Common Digital Space
    28.05.2026 Russia and Kazakhstan Agree on Cooperation in Transport Sector Digitalization
    18.05.2026 Ban on Precious Metals Waste and Scrap Export Extended
    04.05.2026 Export Quotas for Mineral Fertilizers Update
    10.04.2026 Top Appointment in RF Federal Customs Service
    06.04.2026 Deputy Head of RF Federal Customs Service Appointed
    Vacancies Show All

    No publications found
  • Login
  • No Fields Found.
    •