SeaNews Information&Consulting
Buy Subscription
Рус
Buy Subscription
Enter
Контейнерооборот портов Дальневосточного бассейна в феврале 2022 года в деталях
01.06.2026

Container Traffic via Far East Basin Ports in April 2026 Up 13%

  • Subscribe to have full access to all our articles and services.

    Buy Subscription
    Benefits of SeaNews Subscription

    Access to regular up-to-date statistics and analysis of the Russian shipping market. You can find the scope and frequency of such publications, as well as sample articles, here

    Access to exclusive analytical online services (PORTSTAT) and  articles written by our authors.
    You will be able to read all our news, unavailable elsewhere, to get in-depth knowledge of the most important and hot trends in the transport industry of Russia.

    The archive of our publications since will give you a comprehensive retrospective overview of the transport industry.

    Our subscribers:

    • Leave a Reply

    Related content
    24.04.2026
    Container Traffic via Russian Azov and Black Sea Ports Down 9.2% in March 2026
    Exports were down 14.9%, imports down 3.2%
    Only for subscribers
    2026Container ShippingPortsAzov-Black Sea Basin
    0
    19.01.2026
    Caspian Basin Ports’ Throughput in November 2025 Up 37.3%
    Export grew by 24.2%.
    Only for subscribers
    2025Caspian basinPortsThroughput
    0
    20.02.2026
    Railway Shipment of Grain, January 2026
    Russian Railways loaded almost 2.9 mn tons of grain during January 2026.
    2026ExportgrainsRussian Railways
    0
    31.03.2026
    Container Traffic via Caspian Basin Ports in February 2026 Down 77.7%
    Import declined by 82.4%, export by 77.8%.
    Only for subscribers
    2026Caspian basinContainer ShippingPorts
    0
    30.03.2026
    Container Traffic via Arctic Basin Ports in February 2026 Up 14.2%
    99.9% of container traffic was cabotage.
    Only for subscribers
    2026Arctic basinContainer ShippingPorts
    0
    03.02.2026
    Russian Railways’ Freight Traffic, January 2026
    During the first month of 2026, Russian Railways loaded 89.3 mn tons of cargo.
    2026Rail freightRussian Railways
    0


  •  




    • Container Shipping Show All
    01.06.2026 Container Traffic via Far East Basin Ports in April 2026 Up 13%
    28.05.2026 Container Traffic via Russian Azov and Black Sea Ports Up 15.9% in April 2026
    26.05.2026 Container Traffic via Baltic Basin Ports Up 1.9% in April 2026
    22.05.2026 Container Traffic via Russian Ports Up 9.4% in April 2026
    15.05.2026 First Containers from Russia to Tanzania
    14.05.2026 TransContainer Equips Voronezh Terminal with New Crane
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    01.06.2026 Russian Railway and Kazakhstan Temir Zholy to Develop Common Digital Space
    28.05.2026 Russia and Kazakhstan Agree on Cooperation in Transport Sector Digitalization
    18.05.2026 Ban on Precious Metals Waste and Scrap Export Extended
    04.05.2026 Export Quotas for Mineral Fertilizers Update
    10.04.2026 Top Appointment in RF Federal Customs Service
    06.04.2026 Deputy Head of RF Federal Customs Service Appointed
    Vacancies Show All

    No publications found
  • Login
  • No Fields Found.
    •