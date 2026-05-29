Russia and Kazakhstan Complete World’s First International Driverless Shipment

Russia and Kazakhstan have made the world’s first driverless road shipment, the RF Ministry of transport reports. On May 25, two KAMAZ trucks met at the Petukhovo border crossing checkpoint on the Russia-Kazakhstan border after completing a 3,000 km route, part of which they drove in an autonomous mode.

The first truck started on May 23 from Moscow, and the other ran from Astana a day later. Both were transporting commercial cargo, which made the operation unprecedented in the world international transportation practice, the RF Ministry of transport stressed.

In Russia, an experiment to develop the driverless logistics corridors has been underway since June 2023. At present, more than 120 autonomous trucks are running Russian roads. As of May, they drove more than 17 million kilometers without a single accident.

Kazakhstan is interested in developing autonomous road transportation, in which Russia is willing to offer its assistance and share its expertise.

Photo: RF Transport Ministry