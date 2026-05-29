Rail Export to and via Kazakhstan, 4 Months 2026

Export designated cargo traffic by rail via the Russia-Kazakhstan border grew 20% year-on-year during January-April 2026. According to Russian Railways, it amounted to 12.1 mn tons, another record-breaking figure.

A large proportion of export traffic consists of oil and products (3.2 mn tons, up 32% year-on-year), ferrous metals (2.2 mn tons, up 21.9%), and grain and cereals (1.6 mn tons, up 2.3-fold).

Freight trains cross the Russia-Kazakhstan border via Kanisay, Kigash, Ozinki, Kartaly, Orsk, Petropavlovsk, Zauralie, Kulunda, and Lokot.

Some cargo is transit designated for China, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Turkmenistan.

Photo: Russian Railways