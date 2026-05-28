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Россия и Казахстан договорились о сотрудничестве в области цифровизации транспорта
28.05.2026

Russia and Kazakhstan Agree on Cooperation in Transport Sector Digitalization

    • Russia and Kazakhstan have agreed to cooperate in the sphere of transport sector digitalization, the press office of the RF Ministry of Transport reports.

    An interdepartmental Plan of actions in this sphere was signed by the two countries’ transport ministers Andrey Nikitin and Nurlan Sauranbaev following the meeting of the Presidents of Russia and Kazakhstan.

    Russia and Kazakhstan have successfully tested driverless road transport between the two countries’ capitals. The project is an important step towards launching regular highly-automated transit routes, Nikitin said.

    He added that the next task is to develop common standards for driverless road transportation between the Eurasian member countries.

    The minister also expanded on other cooperation achievements of Russia and Kazakhstan. Thus, road border-crossing checkpoints between the two countries were modernized and their capacity increased from 5,500 trucks to 6,000 trucks per day.

    Till 2030, a comprehensive modernization of 10 priority border crossing road checkpoints is to be completed to double their capacity up to 3.5 million trucks per annum.

    Railway transportation between the Russia and Kazakhstan reached 94.2 mn tons in 2025, up 4$ year-on-year. During Q1 2026, it grew 5.7%, and container traffic increased 2.2% to 310 thousand TEU.

    Photo: RF Ministry of Transport


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