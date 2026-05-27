SeaNews Information&Consulting
Buy Subscription
Рус
Buy Subscription
Enter
Грузооборот Балтийского бассейна в апреле 2022 года
27.05.2026

Russian Baltic Ports’ Throughput in April 2026 Down 4%

  • Subscribe to have full access to all our articles and services.

    Buy Subscription
    Benefits of SeaNews Subscription

    Access to regular up-to-date statistics and analysis of the Russian shipping market. You can find the scope and frequency of such publications, as well as sample articles, here

    Access to exclusive analytical online services (PORTSTAT) and  articles written by our authors.
    You will be able to read all our news, unavailable elsewhere, to get in-depth knowledge of the most important and hot trends in the transport industry of Russia.

    The archive of our publications since will give you a comprehensive retrospective overview of the transport industry.

    Our subscribers:

    • Leave a Reply

    Related content
    27.01.2026
    Container Traffic via Baltic Basin Ports Down 1.8% in December 2025
    Import declined by 14.3%.
    Only for subscribers
    2025Baltic basinContainer ShippingPorts
    0
    22.05.2026
    Container Traffic via Russian Ports Up 9.4% in April 2026
    Import was up 27.3%, export down 9.1%
    Only for subscribers
    2026Container ShippingPorts
    0
    08.05.2026
    Russian Railways’ Freight Traffic Down 1.9% YoY in January-April 2026
    During the first 4 months of 2026, Russian Railways loaded 363.7 mn tons of cargo.
    Only for subscribers
    2026Freigh trafficRussian Railways
    0
    03.02.2026
    Far East Basin Ports’ Throughput in December 2025: Grain Up
    Export was up 10.6%.
    Only for subscribers
    2025Far East BasinPortsThroughput
    0
    24.03.2026
    Russian Azov and Black Sea Ports’ Throughput Down 10.3% YoY in February 2026
    Export declined by 3.5%.
    Only for subscribers
    2026PortsThroughputAzov-Black Sea Basin
    0
    28.04.2026
    Container Traffic via Far East Basin Ports in March 2026 Down 0.2%
    Import was up 42.1%, export declined by 42.8%.
    Only for subscribers
    2026Container ShippingFar East BasinPorts
    0


  •  




    • Container Shipping Show All
    26.05.2026 Container Traffic via Baltic Basin Ports Up 1.9% in April 2026
    22.05.2026 Container Traffic via Russian Ports Up 9.4% in April 2026
    15.05.2026 First Containers from Russia to Tanzania
    14.05.2026 TransContainer Equips Voronezh Terminal with New Crane
    12.05.2026 Russian Railways’ Container Traffic, 4 Months 2026
    06.05.2026 Container Traffic via Caspian Basin Ports in March 2026 Down 69.2%
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    18.05.2026 Ban on Precious Metals Waste and Scrap Export Extended
    04.05.2026 Export Quotas for Mineral Fertilizers Update
    10.04.2026 Top Appointment in RF Federal Customs Service
    06.04.2026 Deputy Head of RF Federal Customs Service Appointed
    24.03.2026 Oleg Belozyorov Re-Appointed CEO of Russian Railways
    06.03.2026 Anadyr Port Boundaries Expanded
    Vacancies Show All

    No publications found
  • Login
  • No Fields Found.
    •