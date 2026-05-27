Road Freight Traffic via Kani-Kurgan Doubles

During the first quarter of 2026, more than 33 thousand of trucks passed via the Kani-Kurgan international road cross-border checkpoint, the RF Ministry of transport reported. This is twice as many as during the same period of 2025.

This has become possible after the large-scale modernization of the cross-border checkpoint. Now, the checkpoint has 16 lanes, and its capacity makes 862 vehicles per day. The new infrastructure was put into operation in December last year.

Photo: RF Ministry of transport