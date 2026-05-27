Combined Air Shipment from China to Russia via Dongguan

FESCO Transport Group and ATC Global Logistics have organized a combined air shipment of several lots with a total weight of 21 ton from China to Russia via HKIA Dongguan Logistics Park, a cargo terminal of Hong Kong Airport in Dongguan, China.

Cargo was carried from the shipper to Dongguan by road, and delivered to Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport in four flights. From there, one part of cargo was trucked to Vyborg in Northwest Russia, and the other part flown to Vladivostok and then transported by road to the consignee in Nakhodka.

The transit time from China made 5 days to Vyborg and 10 days to Nakhodka.

Photo: ATC Global Logistics