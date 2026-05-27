SeaNews Information&Consulting
Buy Subscription
Рус
Buy Subscription
Enter
Комплексная авиаперевозка из Китая в Россию через Дунгуань
27.05.2026

Combined Air Shipment from China to Russia via Dongguan

    • FESCO Transport Group and ATC Global Logistics have organized a combined air shipment of several lots with a total weight of 21 ton from China to Russia via HKIA Dongguan Logistics Park, a cargo terminal of Hong Kong Airport in Dongguan, China.

    Cargo was carried from the shipper to Dongguan by road, and delivered to Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport in four flights. From there, one part of cargo was trucked to Vyborg in Northwest Russia, and the other part flown to Vladivostok and then transported by road to the consignee in Nakhodka.

    The transit time from China made 5 days to Vyborg and 10 days to Nakhodka.

    Photo: ATC Global Logistics


    • Leave a Reply

    Related content
    14.04.2026
    FESCO Revenue Down 7% YoY in 2025
    FESCO Transport Group has posted operational and financial results for FY 2025.
    2025FESCO Container throughputFinance
    0
    19.02.2026
    FESCO Launches Cambodia Service
    The cargo flow from Cambodia consists mainly of consumer goods and agricultural products.
    CambodiaFESCO Service
    0
    12.01.2026
    FESCO Icebreaker Sets Sail for 8th Antarctic Mission
    The diesel electric icebreaker “Vassily Golovnin” operated by FESCO Transport Group set sail to the Antarctic with cargo for India’s polar stations.
    AntarcticExpeditionFESCO Icebreakers
    0
    20.03.2026
    FESCO and Neptune Logistics Agree on Cooperation
    In overland cross-border container transportation between Russia and China
    AgreementFESCO Neptune Logistics
    0
    05.02.2026
    FESCO Adds Capacity to Indian Service
    Replacing one of the vessels
    CapacityContainer serviceContainer ShippingFESCO
    0
    09.02.2026
    FESCO Sends First Block Trains to China from Kurgan
    The trains reached their destination in Tianjin in 20 days on the average.
    Block trainChinaFESCO Kurgan
    0


  •  




    • Container Shipping Show All
    26.05.2026 Container Traffic via Baltic Basin Ports Up 1.9% in April 2026
    22.05.2026 Container Traffic via Russian Ports Up 9.4% in April 2026
    15.05.2026 First Containers from Russia to Tanzania
    14.05.2026 TransContainer Equips Voronezh Terminal with New Crane
    12.05.2026 Russian Railways’ Container Traffic, 4 Months 2026
    06.05.2026 Container Traffic via Caspian Basin Ports in March 2026 Down 69.2%
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    18.05.2026 Ban on Precious Metals Waste and Scrap Export Extended
    04.05.2026 Export Quotas for Mineral Fertilizers Update
    10.04.2026 Top Appointment in RF Federal Customs Service
    06.04.2026 Deputy Head of RF Federal Customs Service Appointed
    24.03.2026 Oleg Belozyorov Re-Appointed CEO of Russian Railways
    06.03.2026 Anadyr Port Boundaries Expanded
    Vacancies Show All

    No publications found
  • Login
  • No Fields Found.
    •