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Россия и Китай построят второй пути жд Забайкальск – Маньчжурия
26.05.2026

Russia and China to Build Second Track of Zabaikalsk – Manzhouli Railway

    • Russia and China have agreed to build a second rail track between the two countries’ border crossing checkpoints, the RF Ministry of transport said.

    An agreement to this effect was concluded in Beijing following the negotiations between RF President Vladimir Putin and President of China Xi Jinping.

    The agreement was signed by RF Transport Minister Andrey Nikitin and head of the National Railway Administration of China Song Xiude.

    The document provides for a second 1435 mm gauge rail track linking Zabaikalsk in Russia and Manzhouli in China. As a result of the project realization, the capacity of the Zabaikalsk cross-border checkpoint is to increase by 11 mn tons by 2030.

    This will allow of exchanging almost 50 pairs of trains a day via the border crossing checkpoint.

    Photo: RF Ministry of transport


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