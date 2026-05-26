Railway Shipment of Grain, April 2026

Russian Railways loaded 3.3 mn tons of grain during April 2026, up 78.7% year-on-year, the company said in its messenger channel.

266 thousand tons, or 17.9 thousand TEU, up 1.8-fold year-on-year, was transported in containers.

2.4 mn tons (up 2.5-fold) of the total amount was export designated including 1.5 mn tons, up 2.6-fold, carried to ports.

The largest amount of consignments, 1.4 mn tons, up 2.8-fold, was transported to the Russian South ports.

The Northwest ports received 87 thousand tons of grain, up 2.5-fold, and the ports of the Russian Far East got 65 thousand tons, up 1.1%.

803 thousand tons of grain, up 2.5-fold, was carried via land border crossings.

993 thousand tons, up 6.6% year-on-year, was carried to home market consumers.

During January-April 2026, Russian Railways loaded 12.5 mn tons of grain, up 53.9% year-on-year.

Photo: Russian Railways