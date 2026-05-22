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Рост грузопотока между Россией и Азербайджаном
22.05.2026

Rail Export via Sea Ports in April 2026

    • Export designated freight carried to sea ports by rail increased 12.1% year-on-year in April 2026, Russian Railways said in their social media account. All in all, 28.2 mn tons of cargo was loaded.

    This figure includes 8.8 mn tons of export cargo carried to the ports in the Russian Northwest, down 14% year-on-year, 10.9 mn tons (up 17.3%) designated for the Russian Far East ports, and 8.4 mn tons (up 51.4%) for the Southern ports.

    Coal transportation was up 23.8% to 15.7 mn tons, ferrous ore up 45.1% to 847 thousand tons, and grain up 2.8-fold to 1.5 mn tons.

    During January-April 2026, more than 107 mn tons of cargo was carried by rail to sea port, up 2.5% year-on-year.

    Photo: Russian Railways


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