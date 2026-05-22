Some 200 tons of nectarines have been cleared for import in the Urals region, the RF Federal Customs Service said in its messenger channel.

The total cist of the fruit exceeded 41 mn rubles, almost 60% above the figure for the same period of 2025. The weight of the imported nectarines also grew almost 60%.

China is one of the major exporters of nectarines to the Urals accounting for more than 50% of the total. Import from China surged 2-fold year-on-year. The second largest exporter of nectarines is South Africa.

This year, nectarines import started a month earlier than in 2025 as the first shipments from South Africa arrived in January and from China in mid-March. In June, nectarines import from Uzbekistan is expected to start.

Photo: RF Federal Customs Service